Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) posted a -1.61% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) on February 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $20.15, soaring 0.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.33 and dropped to $20.09 before settling in for the closing price of $20.12. Within the past 52 weeks, OCSL’s price has moved between $17.25 and $22.38.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 16.90%. With a float of $72.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.08 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.10, operating margin of +28.53, and the pretax margin is +11.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is 4.97%, while institutional ownership is 35.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 13,407. In this transaction President of this company bought 680 shares at a rate of $19.72, taking the stock ownership to the 37,979 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 30, when Company’s Director bought 3,800 for $6.96, making the entire transaction worth $26,448. This insider now owns 23,000 shares in total.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.18) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.45 while generating a return on equity of 2.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 15.09% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.61 million, its volume of 0.69 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s (OCSL) raw stochastic average was set at 63.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.31 in the near term. At $20.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.56 billion based on 77,080K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 262,520 K and income totals 29,220 K. The company made 79,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 13,170 K in sales during its previous quarter.

