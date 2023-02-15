OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) volume exceeds 0.71 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) kicked off on February 14, 2023, at the price of $6.64, up 29.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.93 and dropped to $6.565 before settling in for the closing price of $6.70. Over the past 52 weeks, OCFT has traded in a range of $4.50-$23.00.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 0.00%. With a float of $32.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3842 employees.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is 15.47%, while institutional ownership is 6.30%.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.8) by $0.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s (OCFT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -40.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT)

Looking closely at OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.17 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s (OCFT) raw stochastic average was set at 76.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 147.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 168.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.52. However, in the short run, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.56. Second resistance stands at $10.43. The third major resistance level sits at $11.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.83.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 351.86 million has total of 39,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 640,520 K in contrast with the sum of -198,660 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 156,050 K and last quarter income was -19,330 K.