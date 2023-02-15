Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) average volume reaches $434.61K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Company News

A new trading day began on February 14, 2023, with Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) stock priced at $0.4267, down -5.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.45 and dropped to $0.40 before settling in for the closing price of $0.45. OTMO’s price has ranged from $0.20 to $2.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -54.40%. With a float of $101.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.77 million.

The firm has a total of 128 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -149.51, operating margin of -2088.91, and the pretax margin is -1782.47.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is 24.20%, while institutional ownership is 48.80%.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -1795.36 while generating a return on equity of -23.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32 and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Otonomo Technologies Ltd., OTMO], we can find that recorded value of 0.83 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s (OTMO) raw stochastic average was set at 48.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4600, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6555. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4499. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4750. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4999. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3999, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3750. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3499.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 66.47 million, the company has a total of 133,007K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,720 K while annual income is -30,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,970 K while its latest quarter income was -36,960 K.

