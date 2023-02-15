Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) posted a 1.67% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On February 14, 2023, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) opened at $28.00, lower -0.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.60 and dropped to $27.69 before settling in for the closing price of $28.08. Price fluctuations for PARR have ranged from $11.66 to $28.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 81.80% at the time writing. With a float of $58.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.53 million.

The firm has a total of 1336 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 94.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 251,387. In this transaction Executive VP – Retail of this company sold 10,711 shares at a rate of $23.47, taking the stock ownership to the 62,486 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 2,158 for $23.37, making the entire transaction worth $50,432. This insider now owns 10,736 shares in total.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.96) by $1.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.80, a number that is poised to hit 1.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Par Pacific Holdings Inc., PARR], we can find that recorded value of 0.72 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s (PARR) raw stochastic average was set at 96.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.03. The third major resistance level sits at $29.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.73.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Key Stats

There are currently 60,318K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,710 M according to its annual income of -81,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,056 M and its income totaled 267,400 K.