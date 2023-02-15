Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) is expecting -8.97% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On February 14, 2023, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) opened at $14.95, lower -1.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.10 and dropped to $14.725 before settling in for the closing price of $15.00. Price fluctuations for MD have ranged from $14.40 to $27.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -9.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.70% at the time writing. With a float of $80.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2725 employees.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 342,465. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 22,166 shares at a rate of $15.45, taking the stock ownership to the 346,645 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s EVP, Chief Operating Officer sold 24,000 for $15.31, making the entire transaction worth $367,440. This insider now owns 87,956 shares in total.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.47) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.10% during the next five years compared to -18.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD)

Looking closely at Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.65 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc.’s (MD) raw stochastic average was set at 7.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.01. However, in the short run, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.03. Second resistance stands at $15.25. The third major resistance level sits at $15.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.28.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) Key Stats

There are currently 83,070K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.23 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,911 M according to its annual income of 130,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 489,920 K and its income totaled 30,730 K.