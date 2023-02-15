PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 104,970 K

On February 14, 2023, PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) opened at $5.76, lower -0.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.825 and dropped to $5.695 before settling in for the closing price of $5.73. Price fluctuations for PNNT have ranged from $5.33 to $8.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.20% at the time writing. With a float of $63.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.22 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.54, operating margin of +8.99, and the pretax margin is -16.78.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PennantPark Investment Corporation is 2.93%, while institutional ownership is 36.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 143,198. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $5.73, taking the stock ownership to the 993,423 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 30,000 for $5.61, making the entire transaction worth $168,423. This insider now owns 968,423 shares in total.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.17) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -17.34 while generating a return on equity of -3.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.00% during the next five years compared to -4.97% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.25 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s (PNNT) raw stochastic average was set at 37.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.79 in the near term. At $5.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.53.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) Key Stats

There are currently 65,225K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 372.43 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 104,970 K according to its annual income of -24,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 29,960 K and its income totaled -71,890 K.