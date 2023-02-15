Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) is expecting -2.33% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) on February 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.46, plunging -0.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.56 and dropped to $10.35 before settling in for the closing price of $10.55. Within the past 52 weeks, PDM’s price has moved between $8.72 and $17.66.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -1.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -100.50%. With a float of $122.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 134 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.70, operating margin of +16.64, and the pretax margin is +27.55.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Office industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 3,328. In this transaction Director of this company bought 325 shares at a rate of $10.24, taking the stock ownership to the 25,331 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 31, when Company’s Director bought 42,000 for $11.90, making the entire transaction worth $499,800. This insider now owns 119,835 shares in total.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +25.51 while generating a return on equity of 8.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -100.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to -15.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 452.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.19 and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM)

Looking closely at Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.18 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s (PDM) raw stochastic average was set at 60.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.73. However, in the short run, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.58. Second resistance stands at $10.68. The third major resistance level sits at $10.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.16.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.27 billion based on 123,395K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 563,770 K and income totals 146,830 K. The company made 147,210 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 75,570 K in sales during its previous quarter.