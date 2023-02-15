Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -5.97%

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) on February 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.83, soaring 0.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.985 and dropped to $9.59 before settling in for the closing price of $9.89. Within the past 52 weeks, PLTK’s price has moved between $7.81 and $21.45.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 22.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 215.10%. With a float of $45.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4000 employees.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Playtika Holding Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 130,948. In this transaction Director of this company sold 15,262 shares at a rate of $8.58, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 27,943,938 for $11.58, making the entire transaction worth $323,590,802. This insider now owns 184,260,997 shares in total.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.19) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 215.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.10% during the next five years compared to 30.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.61 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Playtika Holding Corp.’s (PLTK) raw stochastic average was set at 53.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.07 in the near term. At $10.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.44. The third support level lies at $9.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.73 billion based on 361,124K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,583 M and income totals 308,500 K. The company made 647,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 68,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.