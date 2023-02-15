Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) soared 2.96 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) on February 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $59.00, soaring 2.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.39 and dropped to $58.44 before settling in for the closing price of $59.49. Within the past 52 weeks, PCOR’s price has moved between $40.00 and $70.68.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -155.50%. With a float of $121.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.18 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2885 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.69, operating margin of -53.74, and the pretax margin is -56.12.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Procore Technologies Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 1,339,919. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 24,200 shares at a rate of $55.37, taking the stock ownership to the 3,608,694 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s CEO & President sold 24,200 for $46.91, making the entire transaction worth $1,135,229. This insider now owns 3,632,894 shares in total.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -51.51 while generating a return on equity of -57.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -155.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

The latest stats from [Procore Technologies Inc., PCOR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.05 million was superior to 0.67 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.76.

During the past 100 days, Procore Technologies Inc.’s (PCOR) raw stochastic average was set at 97.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $62.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $63.31. The third major resistance level sits at $65.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.38.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.55 billion based on 138,009K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 514,820 K and income totals -265,170 K. The company made 186,430 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -71,210 K in sales during its previous quarter.