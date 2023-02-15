PSEC (Prospect Capital Corporation) dropped -0.26 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

February 14, 2023, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) trading session started at the price of $7.62, that was -0.26% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.68 and dropped to $7.58 before settling in for the closing price of $7.64. A 52-week range for PSEC has been $6.09 – $8.63.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 13.60%. With a float of $291.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $399.43 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.49, operating margin of +101.78, and the pretax margin is +83.50.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Prospect Capital Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Prospect Capital Corporation is 27.12%, while institutional ownership is 8.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 31,909. In this transaction CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO of this company bought 4,250 shares at a rate of $7.51, taking the stock ownership to the 58,517 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $6.55, making the entire transaction worth $13,100. This insider now owns 52,000 shares in total.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.18) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +83.50 while generating a return on equity of 14.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 2.74% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.31 million, its volume of 1.15 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Prospect Capital Corporation’s (PSEC) raw stochastic average was set at 87.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.37.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Key Stats

There are 399,435K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.04 billion. As of now, sales total 710,900 K while income totals 582,580 K. Its latest quarter income was 212,920 K while its last quarter net income were 72,280 K.