Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is expecting -10.20% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) kicked off on February 14, 2023, at the price of $25.90, up 1.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.715 and dropped to $25.61 before settling in for the closing price of $25.70. Over the past 52 weeks, RRC has traded in a range of $19.63-$37.44.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 21.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 154.60%. With a float of $234.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.77 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 527 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.98, operating margin of +36.46, and the pretax margin is +11.23.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Range Resources Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 89.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 173,255. In this transaction SVP, Principal Accting Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $34.65, taking the stock ownership to the 80,801 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s Director sold 1,600 for $31.44, making the entire transaction worth $50,306. This insider now owns 10,685 shares in total.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.4) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +11.20 while generating a return on equity of 21.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 154.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.39% during the next five years compared to 20.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Range Resources Corporation’s (RRC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.74, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.45 million, its volume of 6.02 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, Range Resources Corporation’s (RRC) raw stochastic average was set at 37.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.65 in the near term. At $27.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.44.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.05 billion has total of 241,635K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,930 M in contrast with the sum of 411,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,111 M and last quarter income was 373,090 K.