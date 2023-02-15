Recent developments with CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.39 cents.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) kicked off on Monday, up 1.15% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.20. Over the past 52 weeks, CX has traded in a range of $3.20-$5.78.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company slipped by -43.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 155.80%. With a float of $461.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.45 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 43864 employees.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Materials Industry. The insider ownership of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is 60.00%, while institutional ownership is 30.00%.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by $0.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 155.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.60% during the next five years compared to -42.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s (CX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) saw its 5-day average volume 6.67 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s (CX) raw stochastic average was set at 83.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.38 in the near term. At $5.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.82. The third support level lies at $4.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.04 billion has total of 1,470,843K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,548 M in contrast with the sum of 753,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,956 M and last quarter income was 494,090 K.