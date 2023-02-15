Recent developments with International Paper Company (IP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.04 cents.

On February 13, 2023, International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) opened at $38.78, higher 1.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.46 and dropped to $38.68 before settling in for the closing price of $38.63. Price fluctuations for IP have ranged from $30.69 to $50.23 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -0.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 391.90% at the time writing. With a float of $354.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $357.80 million.

In an organization with 38200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.97, operating margin of +9.04, and the pretax margin is +7.14.

International Paper Company (IP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of International Paper Company is 0.36%, while institutional ownership is 88.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 72,000. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $36.00, taking the stock ownership to the 49,953 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 7,500 for $33.66, making the entire transaction worth $252,473. This insider now owns 101,897 shares in total.

International Paper Company (IP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.21) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +8.23 while generating a return on equity of 19.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 391.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.20% during the next five years compared to 8.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for International Paper Company (IP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Paper Company (IP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.01 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, International Paper Company’s (IP) raw stochastic average was set at 75.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.66. However, in the short run, International Paper Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.54. Second resistance stands at $39.89. The third major resistance level sits at $40.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.33. The third support level lies at $37.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) Key Stats

There are currently 355,670K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.85 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 21,161 M according to its annual income of 1,504 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,133 M and its income totaled -318,000 K.