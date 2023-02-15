Recent developments with Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.96 cents.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) kicked off on February 14, 2023, at the price of $120.16, up 0.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $123.4943 and dropped to $119.51 before settling in for the closing price of $120.20. Over the past 52 weeks, SRPT has traded in a range of $61.28-$134.08.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 164.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 27.50%. With a float of $83.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.63 million.

In an organization with 840 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 89.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 94,311. In this transaction Director of this company sold 858 shares at a rate of $109.92, taking the stock ownership to the 6,387 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Director bought 57,100 for $104.43, making the entire transaction worth $5,963,124. This insider now owns 108,178 shares in total.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$2.65 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.18) by -$1.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s (SRPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.21, a number that is poised to hit -1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.84 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.67.

During the past 100 days, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s (SRPT) raw stochastic average was set at 59.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $123.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $102.30. However, in the short run, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $122.73. Second resistance stands at $125.11. The third major resistance level sits at $126.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $118.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $117.14. The third support level lies at $114.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.63 billion has total of 87,783K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 701,890 K in contrast with the sum of -418,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 230,270 K and last quarter income was -257,740 K.