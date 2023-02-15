Recent developments with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.09 cents.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) kicked off on Monday, up 0.78% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $95.37. Over the past 52 weeks, TSM has traded in a range of $59.43-$126.58.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 10.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.20%. With a float of $4.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.19 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 52045 employees.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.41) by $0.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.51, a number that is poised to hit 1.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) saw its 5-day average volume 12.89 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 15.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.74.

During the past 100 days, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM) raw stochastic average was set at 93.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $96.70 in the near term. At $97.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $98.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.32. The third support level lies at $93.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 469.46 billion has total of 5,186,353K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 75,881 M in contrast with the sum of 34,072 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 19,931 M and last quarter income was 9,428 M.