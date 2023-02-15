Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) volume exceeds 8.57 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on February 14, 2023, with Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) stock priced at $0.4797, up 11.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.67 and dropped to $0.39 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. RCRT’s price has ranged from $0.31 to $3.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 78.30%. With a float of $11.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.85 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 70 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.44, operating margin of -64.98, and the pretax margin is -73.63.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of Recruiter.com Group Inc. is 29.69%, while institutional ownership is 11.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 4,619. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,762 shares at a rate of $0.97, taking the stock ownership to the 5,175 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s President and COO bought 3,000 for $0.91, making the entire transaction worth $2,729. This insider now owns 1,020,693 shares in total.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -73.63 while generating a return on equity of -657.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT)

Looking closely at Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT), its last 5-days average volume was 2.41 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s (RCRT) raw stochastic average was set at 14.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 238.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 149.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4597, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9211. However, in the short run, Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6136. Second resistance stands at $0.7818. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8936. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3336, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2218. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0536.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.69 million, the company has a total of 16,278K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,180 K while annual income is -16,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,970 K while its latest quarter income was -5,630 K.