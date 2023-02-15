Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) 20 Days SMA touches 8.81%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on February 14, 2023, with Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) stock priced at $155.14, up 0.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $157.715 and dropped to $154.61 before settling in for the closing price of $156.62. RRX’s price has ranged from $108.28 to $164.15 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 3.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -5.20%. With a float of $65.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 30000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.00, operating margin of +13.25, and the pretax margin is +11.76.

Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 139. In this transaction Segment President* of this company sold 1 shares at a rate of $139.42, taking the stock ownership to the 6,999 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s Segment President* sold 1,155 for $136.88, making the entire transaction worth $158,092. This insider now owns 6,920 shares in total.

Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.76 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.37 while generating a return on equity of 7.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to -0.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Regal Rexnord Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.29, a number that is poised to hit 2.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX)

Looking closely at Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.48 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.21.

During the past 100 days, Regal Rexnord Corporation’s (RRX) raw stochastic average was set at 93.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $132.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $131.52. However, in the short run, Regal Rexnord Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $158.26. Second resistance stands at $159.54. The third major resistance level sits at $161.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $155.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $153.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $152.05.

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.39 billion, the company has a total of 66,151K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,218 M while annual income is 488,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,245 M while its latest quarter income was 101,500 K.