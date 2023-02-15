Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 77,400 K

A new trading day began on February 14, 2023, with Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) stock priced at $3.77, up 0.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.915 and dropped to $3.67 before settling in for the closing price of $3.80. RENT’s price has ranged from $1.10 to $7.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -23.50%. With a float of $58.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 958 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.38, operating margin of -60.01, and the pretax margin is -104.33.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Rent the Runway Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 75.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 36,909. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 8,183 shares at a rate of $4.51, taking the stock ownership to the 529,811 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s CEO & Chair sold 7,737 for $4.51, making the entire transaction worth $34,898. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 7/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.53 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -104.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rent the Runway Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT)

The latest stats from [Rent the Runway Inc., RENT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.79 million was inferior to 1.23 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Rent the Runway Inc.’s (RENT) raw stochastic average was set at 72.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 141.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.04. The third major resistance level sits at $4.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.44.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 254.51 million, the company has a total of 65,023K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 203,300 K while annual income is -211,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 77,400 K while its latest quarter income was -36,100 K.