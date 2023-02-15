Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.57 million

On Monday, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) traded higher 1.27% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $67.62. Price fluctuations for QSR have ranged from $46.68 to $68.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 6.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 68.40% at the time writing. With a float of $302.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $306.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5700 employees.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Restaurant Brands International Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 86.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 1,430,756. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 21,998 shares at a rate of $65.04, taking the stock ownership to the 177,293 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s COO sold 19,079 for $65.04, making the entire transaction worth $1,240,923. This insider now owns 377,321 shares in total.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.73) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.69% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

Looking closely at Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s (QSR) raw stochastic average was set at 97.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.35. However, in the short run, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $69.07. Second resistance stands at $69.67. The third major resistance level sits at $70.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $66.33.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Key Stats

There are currently 307,460K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.86 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,739 M according to its annual income of 838,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,726 M and its income totaled 360,000 K.