Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) volume exceeds 0.85 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) on February 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $29.02, plunging -0.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.37 and dropped to $28.70 before settling in for the closing price of $29.19. Within the past 52 weeks, SNDR’s price has moved between $20.26 and $30.93.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 6.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 91.00%. With a float of $52.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16050 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.38, operating margin of +9.09, and the pretax margin is +9.15.

Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Trucking industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Schneider National Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 53.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 177,840. In this transaction EVP, Chief Admin Officer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $29.64, taking the stock ownership to the 93,645 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Chief Innov. & Tech. Officer sold 10,000 for $27.00, making the entire transaction worth $270,000. This insider now owns 124,497 shares in total.

Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.68) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +6.93 while generating a return on equity of 17.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.79% during the next five years compared to 20.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Schneider National Inc. (SNDR)

Looking closely at Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.75 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Schneider National Inc.’s (SNDR) raw stochastic average was set at 83.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.81. However, in the short run, Schneider National Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.45. Second resistance stands at $29.74. The third major resistance level sits at $30.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.11.

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.26 billion based on 178,012K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,604 M and income totals 457,800 K. The company made 1,562 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 110,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.