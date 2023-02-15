Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) volume exceeds 0.84 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On February 14, 2023, Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) opened at $2.94, higher 6.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.24 and dropped to $2.87 before settling in for the closing price of $2.91. Price fluctuations for SJ have ranged from $1.25 to $6.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -7.20% at the time writing. With a float of $4.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.99 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 285 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.24, operating margin of +9.94, and the pretax margin is +10.52.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Scienjoy Holding Corporation is 76.86%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +10.18 while generating a return on equity of 27.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30

Technical Analysis of Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ)

The latest stats from [Scienjoy Holding Corporation, SJ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.29 million was superior to 0.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s (SJ) raw stochastic average was set at 92.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.44. The third major resistance level sits at $3.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.53.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) Key Stats

There are currently 36,623K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 121.71 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 261,960 K according to its annual income of 26,680 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 54,730 K and its income totaled 4,090 K.