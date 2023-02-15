Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) volume exceeds 1.58 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) kicked off on Monday, up 0.07% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $71.28. Over the past 52 weeks, STX has traded in a range of $47.47-$112.63.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 1.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.30%. With a float of $205.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.00 million.

In an organization with 40000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.75, operating margin of +17.04, and the pretax margin is +14.40.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Seagate Technology Holdings plc is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 2,544,867. In this transaction EVP, Operations and Technology of this company sold 36,809 shares at a rate of $69.14, taking the stock ownership to the 30,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04, when Company’s Director sold 50,000 for $103.26, making the entire transaction worth $5,163,235. This insider now owns 225,941 shares in total.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.76) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +14.14 while generating a return on equity of 445.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.77% during the next five years compared to 23.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s (STX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 91.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.34 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.39.

During the past 100 days, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s (STX) raw stochastic average was set at 90.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.60. However, in the short run, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $71.72. Second resistance stands at $72.11. The third major resistance level sits at $72.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.85.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.42 billion has total of 206,484K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,661 M in contrast with the sum of 1,649 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,887 M and last quarter income was -33,000 K.