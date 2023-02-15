Search
Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -7.37%

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) on February 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.00, soaring 24.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.95 and dropped to $2.87 before settling in for the closing price of $2.82. Within the past 52 weeks, SECO’s price has moved between $1.50 and $6.90.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 3.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -577.90%. With a float of $5.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.07 million.

In an organization with 509 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.77, operating margin of -19.82, and the pretax margin is -23.46.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2019, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -18.07 while generating a return on equity of -27.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -577.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Trading Performance Indicators

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -126.65

Technical Analysis of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.67 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.95 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Secoo Holding Limited’s (SECO) raw stochastic average was set at 57.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 377.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 187.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.62. However, in the short run, Secoo Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.02. Second resistance stands at $4.53. The third major resistance level sits at $5.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.37. The third support level lies at $1.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.00 million based on 7,070K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 491,420 K and income totals -88,800 K. The company made 2,335 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -58,034 K in sales during its previous quarter.

