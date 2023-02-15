Search
SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) volume exceeds 0.62 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) on February 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.08, soaring 0.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.20 and dropped to $20.91 before settling in for the closing price of $21.09. Within the past 52 weeks, SKM’s price has moved between $18.32 and $28.10.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -0.40% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 107.50%. With a float of $74.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $392.45 million.

In an organization with 34847 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SK Telecom Co.Ltd is 26.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.30%.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +5.48 while generating a return on equity of 8.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 107.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) Trading Performance Indicators

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.72

Technical Analysis of SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.45 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, SK Telecom Co.Ltd’s (SKM) raw stochastic average was set at 82.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.74. However, in the short run, SK Telecom Co.Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.25. Second resistance stands at $21.37. The third major resistance level sits at $21.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.79. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.67.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.31 billion based on 441,449K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 15,178 M and income totals 2,167 M. The company made 3,040 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 164,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Trading Directions

