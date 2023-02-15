STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) 20 Days SMA touches -2.62%: The odds favor the bear

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) on February 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $68.57, soaring 0.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.0342 and dropped to $68.355 before settling in for the closing price of $69.41. Within the past 52 weeks, STAA’s price has moved between $46.35 and $112.27.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 22.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 301.80%. With a float of $47.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 692 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 29, was worth 1,873,431. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 39,090 shares at a rate of $47.93, taking the stock ownership to the 8,783,082 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 100,000 for $46.98, making the entire transaction worth $4,697,610. This insider now owns 8,743,992 shares in total.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.16) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 301.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 29.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) Trading Performance Indicators

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 155.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.82 million, its volume of 0.46 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.61.

During the past 100 days, STAAR Surgical Company’s (STAA) raw stochastic average was set at 66.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $71.18 in the near term. At $72.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $73.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.82.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.48 billion based on 48,206K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 230,470 K and income totals 24,500 K. The company made 76,050 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 10,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.