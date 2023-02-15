Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

The Kroger Co. (KR) posted a -1.89% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Markets

February 14, 2023, The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) trading session started at the price of $44.77, that was -2.81% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.77 and dropped to $43.59 before settling in for the closing price of $44.89. A 52-week range for KR has been $41.81 – $62.78.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 3.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -33.60%. With a float of $711.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $716.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 420000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.96, operating margin of +2.71, and the pretax margin is +1.49.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Kroger Co. stocks. The insider ownership of The Kroger Co. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 81.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 1,903,610. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 43,000 shares at a rate of $44.27, taking the stock ownership to the 135,611 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Vice President and Treasurer sold 5,779 for $47.72, making the entire transaction worth $275,754. This insider now owns 5,320 shares in total.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.9 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.83) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +1.19 while generating a return on equity of 17.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.65% during the next five years compared to 1.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Kroger Co. (KR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Kroger Co. (KR)

Looking closely at The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), its last 5-days average volume was 4.32 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, The Kroger Co.’s (KR) raw stochastic average was set at 21.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.42. However, in the short run, The Kroger Co.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $44.40. Second resistance stands at $45.18. The third major resistance level sits at $45.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $42.04.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Key Stats

There are 715,822K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 30.74 billion. As of now, sales total 137,888 M while income totals 1,655 M. Its latest quarter income was 34,198 M while its last quarter net income were 398,000 K.

