TPG Inc. (TPG)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on February 14, 2023, with TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) stock priced at $33.10, down -1.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.61 and dropped to $32.46 before settling in for the closing price of $33.06. TPG’s price has ranged from $23.09 to $44.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 118.40%. With a float of $53.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.89 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1013 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.69, operating margin of +86.18, and the pretax margin is +93.74.

TPG Inc. (TPG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of TPG Inc. is 12.81%, while institutional ownership is 65.70%.

TPG Inc. (TPG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.46 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +40.71 while generating a return on equity of 99.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 118.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TPG Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TPG Inc. (TPG)

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.46 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, TPG Inc.’s (TPG) raw stochastic average was set at 32.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.72.

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.76 billion, the company has a total of 308,893K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,976 M while annual income is 230,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 561,120 K while its latest quarter income was 53,210 K.