TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) with a beta value of 0.43 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

February 14, 2023, TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) trading session started at the price of $48.56, that was -1.45% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.98 and dropped to $46.995 before settling in for the closing price of $48.35. A 52-week range for THS has been $29.47 – $51.55.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was -6.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -235.20%. With a float of $55.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.85, operating margin of +3.71, and the pretax margin is -0.73.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TreeHouse Foods Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 757,350. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,830 shares at a rate of $45.00, taking the stock ownership to the 6,883 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Director sold 47,472 for $48.17, making the entire transaction worth $2,286,726. This insider now owns 4,747,492 shares in total.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -0.63 while generating a return on equity of -1.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -235.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.88% during the next five years compared to 35.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.35 million, its volume of 0.59 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

During the past 100 days, TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s (THS) raw stochastic average was set at 64.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.76 in the near term. At $49.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $50.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.78.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) Key Stats

There are 56,082K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.63 billion. As of now, sales total 4,328 M while income totals -12,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 875,000 K while its last quarter net income were -90,500 K.