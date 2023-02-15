Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) volume exceeds 0.52 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) on February 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.48, soaring 4.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.63 and dropped to $4.41 before settling in for the closing price of $4.41. Within the past 52 weeks, TKC’s price has moved between $2.33 and $5.44.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 20.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 18.70%. With a float of $478.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $871.21 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 18999 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.00, operating margin of +21.68, and the pretax margin is +12.39.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is 67.40%, while institutional ownership is 4.20%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.01 while generating a return on equity of 23.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.00% during the next five years compared to 26.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) Trading Performance Indicators

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

The latest stats from [Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., TKC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.34 million was inferior to 0.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s (TKC) raw stochastic average was set at 70.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.77. The third major resistance level sits at $4.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.25.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.06 billion based on 880,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,160 M and income totals 582,600 K. The company made 818,170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 133,690 K in sales during its previous quarter.