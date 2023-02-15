Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) 20 Days SMA touches 3.73%: The odds favor the bear

Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) on February 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $54.29, soaring 1.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.35 and dropped to $52.75 before settling in for the closing price of $55.02. Within the past 52 weeks, VTLE’s price has moved between $45.70 and $120.86.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 18.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 113.40%. With a float of $15.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 273 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.29, operating margin of +45.78, and the pretax margin is +10.66.

Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vital Energy Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 207,412. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 3,750 shares at a rate of $55.31, taking the stock ownership to the 95,657 shares.

Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +10.40 while generating a return on equity of 58.91.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.49% during the next five years compared to 19.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 42.70, a number that is poised to hit 3.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 26.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.62 million, its volume of 0.47 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.15.

During the past 100 days, Vital Energy Inc.’s (VTLE) raw stochastic average was set at 29.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $57.16 in the near term. At $58.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $60.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.96.

Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 874.87 million based on 16,814K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,394 M and income totals 145,010 K. The company made 464,110 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 337,520 K in sales during its previous quarter.