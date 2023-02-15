Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) soared 2.97 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On February 13, 2023, Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) opened at $74.55, higher 2.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.59 and dropped to $74.55 before settling in for the closing price of $74.08. Price fluctuations for VOYA have ranged from $56.20 to $76.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -13.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 5.80% at the time writing. With a float of $82.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6000 employees.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Financial Conglomerates industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 8,134,398. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 109,588 shares at a rate of $74.23, taking the stock ownership to the 220,882 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s insider sold 3,768 for $63.51, making the entire transaction worth $239,308. This insider now owns 179,199 shares in total.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.2) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of +49.98 while generating a return on equity of 23.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.87% during the next five years compared to 219.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.62 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.95.

During the past 100 days, Voya Financial Inc.’s (VOYA) raw stochastic average was set at 98.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $77.06 in the near term. At $77.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $79.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $72.98.

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Key Stats

There are currently 97,173K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,230 M according to its annual income of 2,126 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,338 M and its income totaled 207,000 K.