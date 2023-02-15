Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) last year’s performance of 33.39% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) kicked off on February 14, 2023, at the price of $38.72, up 2.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.88 and dropped to $38.0412 before settling in for the closing price of $38.60. Over the past 52 weeks, HCC has traded in a range of $25.51-$41.33.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 23.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 519.60%. With a float of $51.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 417 employees.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Coking Coal Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 48,015. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $32.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 8,500 for $34.00, making the entire transaction worth $289,000. This insider now owns 6,545 shares in total.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $4.97) by $0.9. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 519.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s (HCC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.16, a number that is poised to hit 2.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC)

Looking closely at Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.62 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.37.

During the past 100 days, Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s (HCC) raw stochastic average was set at 95.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.77. However, in the short run, Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $40.16. Second resistance stands at $40.94. The third major resistance level sits at $42.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $36.48.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.99 billion has total of 51,654K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,059 M in contrast with the sum of 150,880 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 390,180 K and last quarter income was 98,400 K.