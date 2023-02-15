Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -5.17% last month.

A new trading day began on February 14, 2023, with Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) stock priced at $247.55, down -2.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $247.80 and dropped to $240.58 before settling in for the closing price of $247.72. WTW’s price has ranged from $187.89 to $258.93 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 2.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 170.20%. With a float of $108.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.00 million.

In an organization with 44000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.57, operating margin of +16.44, and the pretax margin is +14.19.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance Brokers Industry. The insider ownership of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 1,269,715. In this transaction Chief Administrative Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $253.94, taking the stock ownership to the 9,164 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Head of Health, Wealth &Career sold 5,000 for $235.07, making the entire transaction worth $1,175,374. This insider now owns 83,355 shares in total.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.18 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.83 while generating a return on equity of 9.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 170.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.77% during the next five years compared to 40.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.48, a number that is poised to hit 2.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.81 million. That was better than the volume of 0.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.65.

During the past 100 days, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s (WTW) raw stochastic average was set at 71.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $248.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $219.67. However, in the short run, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $245.99. Second resistance stands at $250.51. The third major resistance level sits at $253.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $238.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $236.07. The third support level lies at $231.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 25.52 billion, the company has a total of 108,238K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,866 M while annual income is 1,009 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,722 M while its latest quarter income was 588,000 K.