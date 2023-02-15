Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.77 million

Company News

On February 14, 2023, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) opened at $77.41, higher 2.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.48 and dropped to $77.165 before settling in for the closing price of $77.49. Price fluctuations for WH have ranged from $58.81 to $93.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 3.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 283.90% at the time writing. With a float of $86.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.29, operating margin of +29.07, and the pretax margin is +21.41.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Lodging industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 1,065,820. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 14,940 shares at a rate of $71.34, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s General Counsel & Corp. Secy. sold 8,137 for $74.38, making the entire transaction worth $605,260. This insider now owns 5,034 shares in total.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.04) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +15.59 while generating a return on equity of 23.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 283.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.10% during the next five years compared to 8.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH)

Looking closely at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.61 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.61.

During the past 100 days, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s (WH) raw stochastic average was set at 96.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.24. However, in the short run, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $79.99. Second resistance stands at $80.89. The third major resistance level sits at $82.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $75.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) Key Stats

There are currently 88,324K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,565 M according to its annual income of 244,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 407,000 K and its income totaled 101,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Now that Primo Water Corporation’s volume has hit 0.77 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on February 14, 2023, with Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) stock priced at $16.04, up 0.37% from the previous...
Read more

A look at A. O. Smith Corporation’s (AOS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Shaun Noe -
A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) kicked off on February 14, 2023, at the price of $67.82, down -0.81% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) volume hitting the figure of 1.01 million.

Sana Meer -
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) on February 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $661.71, soaring 1.31% from the previous trading...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.