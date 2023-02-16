Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

2U Inc. (TWOU) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.96 million

Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 15, 2023, 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) set off with pace as it heaved 3.44% to $11.13. During the day, the stock rose to $11.15 and sunk to $10.33 before settling in for the price of $10.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWOU posted a 52-week range of $4.70-$14.12.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 35.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -42.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $77.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $926.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.18.

2U Inc. (TWOU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. 2U Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.00%, in contrast to 99.00% institutional ownership.

2U Inc. (TWOU) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.19) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

2U Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -42.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 2U Inc. (TWOU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4632.86.

In the same vein, TWOU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 2U Inc. (TWOU)

Going through the that latest performance of [2U Inc., TWOU]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.0 million was inferior to the volume of 1.14 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.

Raw Stochastic average of 2U Inc. (TWOU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 153.98% that was higher than 120.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Open at price of $26.55: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Shaun Noe -
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) started the day on February 15, 2023, with a price increase of 0.19% at $26.66. During the day,...
Read more

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Moves -0.52% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Steve Mayer -
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) open the trading on February 15, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.52% to...
Read more

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) last month performance of -28.85% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Sana Meer -
Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) established initial surge of 5.37% at $0.74, as the Stock market unbolted on February 15, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.