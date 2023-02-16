A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Albemarle Corporation (ALB) as it 5-day change was 1.73%

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) started the day on February 15, 2023, with a price increase of 0.77% at $272.79. During the day, the stock rose to $273.09 and sunk to $268.11 before settling in for the price of $270.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALB posted a 52-week range of $169.93-$334.55.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 4.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -69.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $250.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $253.56.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 6000 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.30, operating margin was +16.01 and Pretax Margin of +4.02.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. Albemarle Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 85.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 06, this organization’s EVP & CFO sold 1,719 shares at the rate of 220.00, making the entire transaction reach 378,180 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 63,384. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01, Company’s EVP, Chief Admin Officer sold 2,250 for 280.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 630,562. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,257 in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $3.26) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +3.72 while generating a return on equity of 2.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -69.80% and is forecasted to reach 28.43 in the upcoming year.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Albemarle Corporation (ALB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.68, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.69.

In the same vein, ALB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.19, a figure that is expected to reach 8.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 28.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.23 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.22% While, its Average True Range was 8.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.50% that was lower than 48.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.