A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Teradyne Inc. (TER) as it 5-day change was 0.77%

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) established initial surge of 0.42% at $108.46, as the Stock market unbolted on February 15, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $108.53 and sunk to $105.77 before settling in for the price of $108.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TER posted a 52-week range of $67.81-$127.29.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 16.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 94.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $156.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $154.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $96.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $92.99.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5900 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.51, operating margin was +26.91 and Pretax Margin of +26.64.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Teradyne Inc. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s VP and Chief Financial Officer sold 7,992 shares at the rate of 110.00, making the entire transaction reach 879,120 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 58,926. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 31, Company’s VP, General Counsel, Secretary sold 686 for 100.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 68,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,270 in total.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.04) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +22.68 while generating a return on equity of 28.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.00% and is forecasted to reach 5.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.67% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 94.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teradyne Inc. (TER). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.70, and its Beta score is 1.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.65.

In the same vein, TER’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teradyne Inc. (TER)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Teradyne Inc., TER]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.69 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.88% While, its Average True Range was 3.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Teradyne Inc. (TER) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.26% that was lower than 45.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.