A look at e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s (ELF) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) kicked off on Tuesday, at the price of $73.00, up 0.45% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $73.44. Over the past 52 weeks, ELF has traded in a range of $20.49-$73.84.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 7.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 238.50%. With a float of $50.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.71 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 303 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 880,447. In this transaction SVP, Operations of this company sold 12,161 shares at a rate of $72.40, taking the stock ownership to the 114,277 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s Director sold 2,974 for $70.87, making the entire transaction worth $210,770. This insider now owns 28,209 shares in total.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 238.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.70% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s (ELF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.04 million, its volume of 0.65 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.56.

During the past 100 days, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s (ELF) raw stochastic average was set at 95.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $75.23 in the near term. At $76.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $77.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.73.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.01 billion has total of 53,295K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 392,160 K in contrast with the sum of 21,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 146,540 K and last quarter income was 19,110 K.