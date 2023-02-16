Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) plunge -19.18% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 15, 2023, Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST) had a quiet start as it plunged -17.19% to $9.44. During the day, the stock rose to $10.49 and sunk to $9.32 before settling in for the price of $11.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABST posted a 52-week range of $6.79-$12.59.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 16.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -750.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $691.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.09.

Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Absolute Software Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.11%, in contrast to 80.96% institutional ownership.

Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Absolute Software Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -750.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in the upcoming year.

Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Absolute Software Corporation (ABST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.70.

In the same vein, ABST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Absolute Software Corporation (ABST)

Going through the that latest performance of [Absolute Software Corporation, ABST]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.14 million indicated improvement to the volume of 81210.0 it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.69% that was higher than 59.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.