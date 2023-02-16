Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) EPS is poised to hit 2.40 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) started the day on February 15, 2023, with a price increase of 0.35% at $151.29. During the day, the stock rose to $151.66 and sunk to $150.23 before settling in for the price of $150.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAP posted a 52-week range of $138.52-$231.43.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $148.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $172.50.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 41000 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.59, operating margin was +8.21 and Pretax Margin of +7.33.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $3.76) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.60 while generating a return on equity of 18.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.70% and is forecasted to reach 12.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.46, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81.

In the same vein, AAP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.77, a figure that is expected to reach 2.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.98 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.91 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.97% While, its Average True Range was 3.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.06% that was lower than 37.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.