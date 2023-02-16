AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.20

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 15, 2023, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) set off with pace as it heaved 0.61% to $11.48. During the day, the stock rose to $11.50 and sunk to $11.25 before settling in for the price of $11.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGNC posted a 52-week range of $7.30-$13.92.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of -4.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 286.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $574.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $571.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.86.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 50 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was -17.10 and Pretax Margin of -36.02.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. AGNC Investment Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.51%, in contrast to 43.50% institutional ownership.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.69) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -36.02 while generating a return on equity of -13.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 286.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.97.

In the same vein, AGNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Going through the that latest performance of [AGNC Investment Corp., AGNC]. Its last 5-days volume of 12.91 million indicated improvement to the volume of 11.81 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.40% that was lower than 37.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.