Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) EPS growth this year is 83.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on February 15, 2023, Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) started slowly as it slid -0.57% to $21.03. During the day, the stock rose to $21.255 and sunk to $20.95 before settling in for the price of $21.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACI posted a 52-week range of $18.28-$28.53.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 83.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $534.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $313.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.12.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 290000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.69, operating margin was +3.51 and Pretax Margin of +2.92.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Grocery Stores industry. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 68.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 25, this organization’s EVP, Pharmacy & Health sold 36,000 shares at the rate of 21.05, making the entire transaction reach 757,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,140. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 25, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 30,000 for 21.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 630,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,241 in total.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2022, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.65) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +2.25 while generating a return on equity of 74.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 83.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15.

In the same vein, ACI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Albertsons Companies Inc., ACI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.27 million was lower the volume of 2.4 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 8.22% that was lower than 52.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.