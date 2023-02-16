Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Moves -0.24% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 15, 2023, Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.24% to $8.27. During the day, the stock rose to $8.375 and sunk to $8.03 before settling in for the price of $8.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASTL posted a 52-week range of $5.64-$12.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 953.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $95.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $860.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.99.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Steel industry. Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.64%, in contrast to 65.80% institutional ownership.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.47) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 953.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in the upcoming year.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.69.

In the same vein, ASTL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.89, a figure that is expected to reach -0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Algoma Steel Group Inc., ASTL]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.01 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.4 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 52.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.32% that was lower than 44.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.