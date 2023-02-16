Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) went up 10.22% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Markets

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) established initial surge of 10.22% at $20.28, as the Stock market unbolted on February 15, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $20.34 and sunk to $18.41 before settling in for the price of $18.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMCX posted a 52-week range of $14.45-$44.66.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $864.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.03.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1739 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.83, operating margin was +21.86 and Pretax Margin of +12.16.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the AMC Networks Inc. industry. AMC Networks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 89.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 11, this organization’s EVP and General Counsel sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 40.00, making the entire transaction reach 800,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,923. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s Executive Vice Chairman sold 40,000 for 40.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,632,062. This particular insider is now the holder of 282,865 in total.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $2.31) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +8.14 while generating a return on equity of 34.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.40% and is forecasted to reach 6.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -12.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.82. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.06, and its Beta score is 1.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.60.

In the same vein, AMCX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.62, a figure that is expected to reach 1.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [AMC Networks Inc., AMCX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.35 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.86.

Raw Stochastic average of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.42% that was lower than 57.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) is predicted to post EPS of 2.63 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box...

Shaun Noe -
Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) established initial surge of 1.06% at $284.46, as the Stock market unbolted on February 15, 2023. During...
Read more

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) EPS growth this year is -47.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Sana Meer -
As on February 15, 2023, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.59% to $35.72. During the day,...
Read more

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) EPS is poised to hit -0.01 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 15, 2023, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.