Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) PE Ratio stood at $15.05: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) established initial surge of 1.23% at $5.75, as the Stock market unbolted on February 15, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $5.76 and sunk to $5.475 before settling in for the price of $5.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BSBR posted a 52-week range of $4.69-$7.63.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.44 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.27 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.72.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 51214 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +24.61 and Pretax Margin of +24.51.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. industry. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.72%, in contrast to 0.70% institutional ownership.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.2) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +15.46 while generating a return on equity of 14.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.05, and its Beta score is 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.06.

In the same vein, BSBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., BSBR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.58 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.26% that was lower than 49.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.