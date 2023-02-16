Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) EPS is poised to hit -0.26 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 15, 2023, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) had a quiet start as it plunged -16.67% to $1.30. During the day, the stock rose to $1.43 and sunk to $1.26 before settling in for the price of $1.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BWV posted a 52-week range of $0.91-$90.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -87.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2005, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2096.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.30%, in contrast to 20.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 22, this organization’s CEO sold 30,269 shares at the rate of 4.10, making the entire transaction reach 124,206 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,650,351. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 19, Company’s CEO sold 76,841 for 4.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 323,662. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,680,620 in total.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -110.59.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -87.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in the upcoming year.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14.

In the same vein, BWV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV)

Going through the that latest performance of [Blue Water Vaccines Inc., BWV]. Its last 5-days volume of 18.76 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.2 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.1657.

Raw Stochastic average of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 147.78% that was higher than 103.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.