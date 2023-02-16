Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) 14-day ATR is 0.28: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 15, 2023, Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) set off with pace as it heaved 13.90% to $5.90. During the day, the stock rose to $5.96 and sunk to $5.26 before settling in for the price of $5.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLBT posted a 52-week range of $3.80-$8.31.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -75.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $183.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.82.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Cellebrite DI Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.86%, in contrast to 18.60% institutional ownership.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Cellebrite DI Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -75.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in the upcoming year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 138.52.

In the same vein, CLBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.87, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cellebrite DI Ltd., CLBT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.31 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.21 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.52% that was higher than 48.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.