Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) is predicted to post EPS of 0.08 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Company News

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) established initial surge of 0.09% at $80.17, as the Stock market unbolted on February 15, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $80.22 and sunk to $80.10 before settling in for the price of $80.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COUP posted a 52-week range of $40.29-$133.69.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 40.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -95.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $77.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $66.28.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3076 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.62, operating margin was -33.59 and Pretax Margin of -51.25.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Coupa Software Incorporated industry. Coupa Software Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 96.83% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 01, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 845 shares at the rate of 79.95, making the entire transaction reach 67,554 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,607. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 25, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 296 for 80.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,680. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,436 in total.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.09) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -52.26 while generating a return on equity of -39.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -95.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -22.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.78.

In the same vein, COUP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Coupa Software Incorporated, COUP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.59 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.31% that was lower than 84.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

