EHang Holdings Limited (EH) is predicted to post EPS of -0.08 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on February 15, 2023, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 9.30% to $12.46. During the day, the stock rose to $12.52 and sunk to $11.20 before settling in for the price of $11.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EH posted a 52-week range of $3.32-$17.84.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -247.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $810.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.69.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. EHang Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 21.30% institutional ownership.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

EHang Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -247.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in the upcoming year.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EHang Holdings Limited (EH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 147.35.

In the same vein, EH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.82, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [EHang Holdings Limited, EH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.35 million was lower the volume of 2.13 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.55.

Raw Stochastic average of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 122.74% that was lower than 155.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

