Enerplus Corporation (ERF) PE Ratio stood at $5.43: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) started the day on February 15, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.01% at $17.01. During the day, the stock rose to $17.39 and sunk to $16.84 before settling in for the price of $17.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ERF posted a 52-week range of $11.00-$19.23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 15.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 129.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $231.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $220.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.53.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 435 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.44, operating margin was +42.41 and Pretax Margin of +22.66.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Enerplus Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 28.30% institutional ownership.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.6) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +15.81 while generating a return on equity of 45.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 129.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 42.26% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enerplus Corporation (ERF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.43, and its Beta score is 2.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.57.

In the same vein, ERF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enerplus Corporation (ERF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.78 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.99 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Enerplus Corporation (ERF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.68% that was higher than 43.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.